Ashanti And Nelly's Reported Baby News Sparks Hot Takes From Fans

Ashanti and Nelly have found themselves in a bit of a "Dilemma" because fans have polarizing opinions on the couple's recent baby news.

You would think we were back in the early 2000s, but nope, it's 2023, and Ashanti and Nelly are in a full-blown relationship. The couple's relationship reportedly began nearly 20 years ago after meeting at a 2003 Grammy Awards press conference, per People. For years, the couple denied they were in a relationship and insisted they were just friends. It wasn't until 2015, after they had broken up, that Ashanti seemed to confirm they'd dated and revealed why they had broken up. She told "The Meredith Viera Show," "I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I've been betrayed. You just have to grow." But, while it may not have worked for them back then, fate had other plans for the couple.

After reconnecting at a festival in 2022, Ashanti and Nelly began spending a lot of time together, per People. In September 2023, Nelly confirmed the rekindled relationship on the "Boss Moves with Rasheeda Show." He said, "I think it surprised both of us. It wasn't anything that was planned." The couple's relationship picked up right where they left off, and this time it moved quickly. In December 2023, Us Weekly reported that the pair was expecting. While this is usually a joyous time, it has become tainted with controversial opinions about the couple's baby news.