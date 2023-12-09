The Heartbreaking Truth About Hallmark Star Shenae Grimes

Shenae Grimes-Beech clapped back at haters when they attacked her about her appearance. The actor who became a breakout star after starring in "90210" and "Degrassi: The Next Generation" used her platform to hush the negative feedback that some were spewing on her social media pages. Grimes took to Instagram and shared some heartbreaking truths about getting older in a culture whose expectations are sometimes unrealistic. She penned, "'She aged terribly'...is something I've heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor. Thing is... I'm just... aging. I'm nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!" Grimes continued, "I think transparency when it comes to beauty standards is more important right now than ever before... In a world that tells you you look like s*** if you don't chemically/surgically alter your face/body and shames you for being 'fake' while glorifying your appearance when you do... it's tough out there, man."

Eight days later, Grimes explored the topic further, this time urging her followers to contemplate how they respond to posts. "Words matter," she wrote on Instagram. Visibly emotional, the mother-of-two went on to lament how some people lack compassion without considering the mental health of the person they're criticizing on social media. Grimes reminded her followers that we are ignorant of what someone else is going through mentally or behind closed doors. For the record, Grimes has years of experience in dealing with her own well-being.