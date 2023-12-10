Inside Lamar Odom And Khloé Kardashian's Prenuptial Agreement
OG "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans know that before Khloé Kardashian's drama with Tristan Thompson, she had drama with another famous NBA player. Khloé and Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom had a whirlwind relationship — maybe even more wild than her relationship with Thompson. Just a month after Khloé and Odom met, they got engaged and just nine days later they tied the knot, per People. Talking about the speedy nuptials, Odom said, "It was quick. I guess that just added to the speculation — 'Why can't they wait ...' I didn't want to wait." Unlike her sister, Kim Kardashian, Khloé's marriage lasted longer than 72 days, but hers and Odom's marriage still crumbled.
In December 2013, the reality star filed for divorce from Odom for the first time — yes, you read that right, the first time, per People. After years of Odom refusing to sign the papers, the couple's first divorce was finalized in July 2015. In the following months, the basketball player struggled with drug addiction and landed in the hospital. Khloé was by his side during this time, and eventually the two reconciled, but it didn't last long. In May 2016, "The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from Odom for a second time, citing "irreconcilable differences," per CNN.
Whether it was divorce number one or two, Khloé and Odom ensured they were protected. Although their walk down the aisle came quickly, the couple made sure they had a prenup in place.
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's prenup include Lakers tickets
When Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot, they thought it would be a forever type of love, but that didn't end up happening. In 2016, the couple finalized their second and final divorce, per CNN. In the documents, they agreed to end their joint company, Khlomar, and waived any spousal support. In addition, Odom and Kardashian agreed to honor their 2009 prenup, but what exactly did that entail?
According to a report by Radar Online (via Vibe), the reality star was granted $500,000 a year for each year they were married. Depending on whether the couple based this on their first divorce date or second, calculations reveal Khloé received anywhere from $3 to 3.5 million in total for her marriage to Odom.
The breakdown of Khloé's $500,000 a year included $25,000 per month for "general support." The reality star also secured the home the two shared and a "new luxury vehicle at the end of every lease cycle." The prenup didn't stop at assets like houses and cars, though. The reality star also got a couple of add-ons to her payout, including $5,000 a month for shopping, $1,000 a month for beauty and, believe it or not, courtside Lakers tickets not only for her, but for the entire Kardashian clan, too. Seems like a bit of a strange request, but the couple reportedly agreed to the deal.
Lamar Odom wanted to reconnect with Khloé Kardashian
As much as Khloé Kardashian may have cared for Lamar Odom, she was ready to move on with her life. In a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" the reality star revealed, "There's no reason to hold on to this, it will always be love and I will always like love Lamar and be his friend but it's time for me to start the next chapter of my life." But even though Kardashian moved on from her marriage, Odom has tried to reconnect with the reality star repeatedly over the years.
Just one year after the couple finalized their divorce, Odom was back on his hands and knees, groveling for a second chance with the Good American founder. According to People, in 2017, when asked on the television show "The Doctors" about where he saw his life going, he responded, "Umm, honestly, I want my wife back." Unfortunately for Odom, it was a little too late. Mere months after the interview, Kardashian revealed she was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby. Still, Odom wanted to have some sort of relationship with the reality star, even if it wasn't romantic.
In March 2022, while appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother," the former Lakers star said he wanted to restore his relationship with Kardashian, per People. He said, "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on, and people change."