Inside Lamar Odom And Khloé Kardashian's Prenuptial Agreement

OG "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans know that before Khloé Kardashian's drama with Tristan Thompson, she had drama with another famous NBA player. Khloé and Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom had a whirlwind relationship — maybe even more wild than her relationship with Thompson. Just a month after Khloé and Odom met, they got engaged and just nine days later they tied the knot, per People. Talking about the speedy nuptials, Odom said, "It was quick. I guess that just added to the speculation — 'Why can't they wait ...' I didn't want to wait." Unlike her sister, Kim Kardashian, Khloé's marriage lasted longer than 72 days, but hers and Odom's marriage still crumbled.

In December 2013, the reality star filed for divorce from Odom for the first time — yes, you read that right, the first time, per People. After years of Odom refusing to sign the papers, the couple's first divorce was finalized in July 2015. In the following months, the basketball player struggled with drug addiction and landed in the hospital. Khloé was by his side during this time, and eventually the two reconciled, but it didn't last long. In May 2016, "The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from Odom for a second time, citing "irreconcilable differences," per CNN.

Whether it was divorce number one or two, Khloé and Odom ensured they were protected. Although their walk down the aisle came quickly, the couple made sure they had a prenup in place.