Snooki's Daughter Giovanna Is Growing Up To Be Her Mini-Me

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may be known for her wild "Jersey Shore" days, but being a mom is her true calling — and her daughter Giovanna is growing up to look just like her!

As the only daughter and middle child of Polizzi's three kids with husband Jionni LaValle, Giovanna is proving that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. In July 2021, Snooki shared a side-by-side pic of her daughter and former self wearing identical clothing. "I had my daughter reenact a pic of me when [I] was 6," the self-described meatball wrote. Many fans commented that they looked like twins, and they weren't wrong.

Giovanna even came out of the womb looking like her mom. When she was born in September 2014, Polizzi posted to Twitter, "So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7 lbs, full head of black hair & perfect." Now, Snooki's daughter not only physically resembles her, but she's well on her way to becoming her little mini-me, too.