How Snooki's Career Has Changed Since Her Jersey Shore Debut

Listen, we have all seen the video of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi getting arrested on the Jersey Shore after being completely wasted, but the reality star has come a long way since her "Jersey Shore" days. From fake tans and bump-its, to becoming a business owner, Polizzi has made the most bang for her buck.

The MTV series "Jersey Shore" took over the world and had people living the G.T.L. (gym, tan, laundry) life. The show premiered in 2009 with a standout cast, but one member in particular stole the show: "Snooki." In 2011, Polizzi revealed to "Good Morning America" why she believes the show became such a huge success. "[W]e're all real and we like to have a good time and we say what other people are scared to say," she said. The show went on for another year before ending in 2012.

After the show wrapped, each cast member pursued different ventures. Polizzi knew the show gave her a platform to be much more than a reality star. She told Forbes, "It has definitely given me opportunities that I would never have gotten if I wasn't on TV. It has allowed me to have my own brand and businesses, and also be fortunate enough to take care of my entire family." So, how did "Jersey Shore" completely change Polizzi's life and career? She's been keeping busy, to say the least.