Why Maury Povich And Connie Chung Almost Never Got Married

Although they've logged 39 years of marriage, Maury Povich and Connie Chung nearly never made it to the altar. Speaking of their marriage, it started with a small, intimate wedding ceremony with a few dozen of their loved ones, according to People. "It was nice," Chung said of their 1984 wedding. "Though I didn't convert to Judaism at the time, we got married before a rabbi. We both said to each other afterward, 'Were you listening to what the rabbi was saying?' And we both said, 'No, but did you see that dog right across the street?' We both were mesmerized by this dog in the building across the street who was looking down at the traffic and going from window to window barking."

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Povich and Chung revealed that, prior to marrying, they dated non-exclusively for seven years. But they didn't mind. "It was great," they said together during the interview. "Seven years of total freedom, but being able to see each other," added Chung. Povich also revealed that Chung was in L.A. while he was in Philadelphia. "You were such a bad, bad boy. You couldn't even remember the first names, let alone the last names of the women you slept with," Chung said to Povich, who then admitted he was "jealous of the stars" she was entertaining. Everything shifted once they tied the knot, but let's not forget that their walk down the aisle was almost a no-go — and it all had to do with timing.