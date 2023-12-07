How Martha Stewart Has Avoided Scandal In Her Romantic Life

Between her unexpected prison stint and those random celeb feuds, Martha Stewart's life has been anything but drama-free. That said, she has avoided scandal in her romantic life, partially because she hasn't been married for over three decades. Martha divorced her husband, Andrew Stewart, in 1990. Of course, the divorce wasn't easy for Martha. "It was the worst," Martha revealed during an interview with New York Magazine. "It was a very horrible thing," said Martha. "[Andrew] also thought I was a very selfish person ... I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things." Fortunately, Martha's attitude about the situation helped her to get through it. "I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch, Martha told People. "I have survived very nicely, and I think I will make the most of it."

Despite a difficult divorce, Martha's romantic life has never been a source of scandalous gossip. Over the years, Martha worked hard to uphold values in her romantic life. "I've never been a homewrecker, and I've tried really hard not to be," Martha explained to Chelsea Handler on her "Dear Chelsea" podcast. However, Martha isn't above swooping in after someone's wife passes away — even if it's her friends. "I always think, 'Oh gosh, couldn't that person just die?' Not painfully, just die," she added.

That's far from Martha's only enlightening revelation about love.