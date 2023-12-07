How Martha Stewart Has Avoided Scandal In Her Romantic Life
Between her unexpected prison stint and those random celeb feuds, Martha Stewart's life has been anything but drama-free. That said, she has avoided scandal in her romantic life, partially because she hasn't been married for over three decades. Martha divorced her husband, Andrew Stewart, in 1990. Of course, the divorce wasn't easy for Martha. "It was the worst," Martha revealed during an interview with New York Magazine. "It was a very horrible thing," said Martha. "[Andrew] also thought I was a very selfish person ... I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things." Fortunately, Martha's attitude about the situation helped her to get through it. "I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch, Martha told People. "I have survived very nicely, and I think I will make the most of it."
Despite a difficult divorce, Martha's romantic life has never been a source of scandalous gossip. Over the years, Martha worked hard to uphold values in her romantic life. "I've never been a homewrecker, and I've tried really hard not to be," Martha explained to Chelsea Handler on her "Dear Chelsea" podcast. However, Martha isn't above swooping in after someone's wife passes away — even if it's her friends. "I always think, 'Oh gosh, couldn't that person just die?' Not painfully, just die," she added.
That's far from Martha's only enlightening revelation about love.
Martha Stewart is not a fan of this dating service
As far as we know, all of Martha Stewart's friends are still alive and kicking, which is great for her social life but not all that great for her love life, apparently. But widowed husbands certainly aren't the media mogul's only chance at love and romance. In fact, Stewart revealed to Daily Mail TV that her romantic prospects were "sizzling." However, Stewart said she didn't enjoy online dating, especially Match. "Oh, that was awful," Stewart admitted in 2018. "But that's because that algorithm didn't fit me. I'm not the ideal [target]." However, that wasn't Stewart's only complaint about the service.
While appearing on "The Dr. Oz Show," Stewart further explained why the popular online dating platform wasn't for her. "Right now, I went on Match.com as an experiment, as a really a social experiment to see if it would work so far," said Stewart. When asked if it had been working, Stewart coyly directed Dr. Oz to a previous television appearance where she'd further dug into her results. As Dr. Oz analyzed her dating profile, Stewart added, "They don't give me much choice, by the way, on Match.com. You have to sort of pick from the algorithmic keywords." Hmm. Perhaps Tinder is more her speed.
This is Martha Stewart's dream date
Although Martha Stewart may not be publicly attached to anyone at the current time, she still dates around when she finds the time. As revealed in her Dr. Oz appearance, Stewart has been quietly pursuing love on her own terms. "I've had boyfriends. I mean, I've had relationships," Stewart shared. "It's not like I'm devoid of all of that." And though Stewart revealed that dating wasn't quite as important as spending time with her grandchildren, it's still important to her, and she knows how she'd like the date to go, too.
During a cake-baking segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Stewart revealed her idea for her perfect date. "An ideal date is to get on a plane, a private plane, and to fly off to some mysterious location, like a private island," Martha shared during the show. "And then have a nice weekend with really, really nice beaches and swimming and food." Stewart also revealed that her extravagant setup would be best served early in the dating process. "I like first dates like that, actually," added Stewart. You know, why bother otherwise?" Gotta respect a lady who knows what she wants!