Brian Laundrie's Parents Face New Disturbing Allegation About Gabby Petito's Death

Gabby Petito's murder case has taken a new twist, and this time, her killer's parents are facing new allegations. As a refresher, the 22-year-old and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, set out for a cross-country road trip in June 2021, but what started as a couple's attempt at adventure soon took a dark turn. In September 2021, Laundrie returned home without Petito, setting off a days-long search for the aspiring social media influencer.

On September 19, 2021, only a few days after she was officially reported missing, authorities found human remains confirmed to be Petito. "Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI wrote in a tweet at the time. An official autopsy later revealed that Petito had been dead for three to four weeks before she was found. A coroner later confirmed the 22-year-old died of strangulation.

But while Laundrie was initially mentioned as a person of interest and subsequently declared wanted, authorities were unable to make an arrest as he was reported missing a few days before Petito's remains were found. The bizarre case came to a head in October 2021 when investigators found Laundrie's remains alongside a notebook where he confessed to Petito's murder. While authorities announced in January 2022 that their investigation had been concluded and the case closed, new details have revealed that Laundrie's parents intentionally withheld information in the case.