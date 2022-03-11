Gabby Petito's Family Files Bombshell Lawsuit Against The Laundries
The parents of Gabby Petito are seeking justice for their daughter's death. To recap: Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left for a cross-country road trip in July 2021, and were last known to be in Jackson, Wyoming in late August. Laundrie then returned home to his parents' Florida home without Petito, and her parents filed a missing persons report after failing to reach her for days, according to CNN. Laundrie was then named a "person of interest" in the case and — along with his parents — refused to cooperate with authorities on Petito's disappearance.
The case became national news after footage revealed the YouTubers being involved in a domestic abuse incident while on the trip after they were stopped by police in Utah. Petito's body was eventually discovered by authorities on September 19, 2021, during which Laundrie disappeared from his parents' home, causing a nationwide manhunt. The following month, police discovered human remains belonging to Laundrie, and an autopsy in November declared he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials also revealed that Laundrie admitted to killing Petito during the trip, per The Guardian.
Now, five months after the case was closed, Petito's parents have filed a lawsuit against the Laundries — and the accusations are shocking.
Gabby Petito's family claims the Laundries knew of Brian's crime
Gabby Petito's parents have filed a civil lawsuit in Florida, alleging that Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, knew that their son killed their daughter and planned to help him escape the country to avoid being arrested.
According to court documents obtained by WFLA News Florida, Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, allege that Laundrie's parents quickly advised a legal plan for him after he confessed to them about their daughter's murder. "It is believed, and therefore averred that ... Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito," the lawsuit states. "On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with Attorney Steve Bertolino, and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021."
Additionally, Petito's family accused the Laundries of withholding information and going on vacation while they were searching for their daughter. The suit states that Petito's parents believe the Laundries had alternate plans to keep their son safe. "Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country," the suit stated. Petito's parents are seeking at least $100,000 in damages, and claim they suffered emotional distress at the hands of the Laundries. The Laundries had previously denied playing any role in assisting their son in the homicide case, calling the accusations "wrong," according to E!.