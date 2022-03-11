Gabby Petito's Family Files Bombshell Lawsuit Against The Laundries

The parents of Gabby Petito are seeking justice for their daughter's death. To recap: Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left for a cross-country road trip in July 2021, and were last known to be in Jackson, Wyoming in late August. Laundrie then returned home to his parents' Florida home without Petito, and her parents filed a missing persons report after failing to reach her for days, according to CNN. Laundrie was then named a "person of interest" in the case and — along with his parents — refused to cooperate with authorities on Petito's disappearance.

The case became national news after footage revealed the YouTubers being involved in a domestic abuse incident while on the trip after they were stopped by police in Utah. Petito's body was eventually discovered by authorities on September 19, 2021, during which Laundrie disappeared from his parents' home, causing a nationwide manhunt. The following month, police discovered human remains belonging to Laundrie, and an autopsy in November declared he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials also revealed that Laundrie admitted to killing Petito during the trip, per The Guardian.

Now, five months after the case was closed, Petito's parents have filed a lawsuit against the Laundries — and the accusations are shocking.