We Finally Know Brian Laundrie's Manner Of Death

The public finally has answers to how Brian Laundrie died. The findings came a little over a month after Laundrie's skeletal remains were found by authorities on October 20. Laundrie, who was a fugitive at the time, had disappeared amid the investigation into his girlfriend's Gabby Petito's disappearance and subsequent death. Petito was reported missing by her parents in September after she failed to return home after embarking on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

According to CNN, Laundrie returned to his family home alone in early September without Petito and refused to talk to authorities during the investigation. He left his house sometime on or near September 13, leading to an almost month-long search for him in a Florida nature reserve, where Laundrie's parents said he had gone. Days into the search for Laundrie, Petito's remains were found on September 19 in an area of Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. A coroner confirmed Petito's cause of death was strangulation.

Although the motive for Petito's murder remains under investigation, Laundrie's manner of death has finally been revealed, with family attorney Steven Bertolino announcing the results on November 23.