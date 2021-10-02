Where Does Brian Laundrie's Family Really Think He Is?

The body of Brian Laundrie's fiancee, Gabby Petito, was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park where she had traveled with Laundrie in the weeks prior, according to People magazine. The two had been on a cross country road trip for a couple of months at the time. Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida, without Petito on September 1, and her parents reported her missing 10 days later.

Laundrie refused to talk to authorities about Petito's possible whereabouts, and on September 15, his family reported him missing, according to NBC New York. A warrant for Laundrie's arrest has been issued by the FBI after he used an "unauthorized" debit card to get cash, according to CBS News. Laundrie has not been named a suspect in the Petito case, but is still a person of interest. A manhunt spanning multiple states has been underway for two weeks now, and while authorities have received several leads, Laundrie's whereabouts are still unknown.

According to the New York Post, several tips have come in that suggest that Laundrie is somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. Meanwhile, Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has said that there's a connection between Laundrie and Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida, according to Newsweek. Chapman believes that Laundrie is still alive. On October 1, Laundrie's family spoke out by way of their attorney, and they think they know what state their son is in. Keep reading to find out what they believe.