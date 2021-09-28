Does Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Have A Lead On Brian Laundrie?
Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who police say is a "person of interest" in the death of Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing on September 11, 10 days after her boyfriend, Laundrie, returned to Florida following a cross country road trip that the couple took together, according to CNN. In the days that followed, Laundrie's parents reported that he had gone missing, and authorities set out to find him. Petito's body was located more than one week later near Bridger-Teton National Forest. After Laundrie used an "unauthorized" debit card to withdraw upwards of $1000, an arrest warrant was issued, and the search for a missing person turned into a manhunt.
On September 25, the Daily Mail reported that Chapman had joined the search for Laundrie. Chapman has been credited with capturing more than 10,000 fugitives over the court of his career according to The Sun. "I will find him," he told the Daily Mail. "I'm chasing several leads. We've got a lot of leads. I can't tell you more but we are getting leads every ten minutes," he added. Chapman is confident that he's going to follow a tip that will lead him to Laundrie, and believes that people are more likely to give him information because it can be done anonymously, he told Fox News. And it sounds like he may have his very first big lead. Keep reading to find out more.
Dog the Bounty Hunter has alerted authorities about a lead
On September 27, TMZ reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter had a solid lead on Brian Laundrie — one that was evidently so promising that he alerted the authorities about it. According to the report, Dog followed a tip that led him to a "fresh campsite" and the location could be a "major clue in the manhunt." Dog told Fox News that there is proof that Laundrie was previously at the campsite — with his parents. "They were registered, went through the gate. They're on camera. They were here. We think at least if he's not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp," Dog said. "Allegedly, what we're hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he's been here for sure," he added.
The location has been confirmed as Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida, which is located about 75 miles north of the Laundrie family home in North Port. Authorities in Pinellas County told Fox News that there is not currently an investigation related to Laundrie in the area.