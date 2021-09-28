Does Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Have A Lead On Brian Laundrie?

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who police say is a "person of interest" in the death of Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing on September 11, 10 days after her boyfriend, Laundrie, returned to Florida following a cross country road trip that the couple took together, according to CNN. In the days that followed, Laundrie's parents reported that he had gone missing, and authorities set out to find him. Petito's body was located more than one week later near Bridger-Teton National Forest. After Laundrie used an "unauthorized" debit card to withdraw upwards of $1000, an arrest warrant was issued, and the search for a missing person turned into a manhunt.

On September 25, the Daily Mail reported that Chapman had joined the search for Laundrie. Chapman has been credited with capturing more than 10,000 fugitives over the court of his career according to The Sun. "I will find him," he told the Daily Mail. "I'm chasing several leads. We've got a lot of leads. I can't tell you more but we are getting leads every ten minutes," he added. Chapman is confident that he's going to follow a tip that will lead him to Laundrie, and believes that people are more likely to give him information because it can be done anonymously, he told Fox News. And it sounds like he may have his very first big lead. Keep reading to find out more.