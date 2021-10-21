What Does The Discovery Of Brian Laundrie's Remains Mean For The Gabby Petito Case? - Exclusive
The Denver FBI announced on October 21 that Brian Laundrie's remains were identified. The FBI's official statement noted the remains were found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida and that "a comparison of dental records" were used to confirm Laundrie's identity. The news came nine days after Wyoming's Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed his girlfriend at the time, Gabby Petito, was killed by strangulation. Her remains were located in Grant Teton National Park on September 19.
Following the identification, the lawyer representing Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, made a statement. "We have no further comment at this time and we ask that your respect the Laundrie's privacy at this time," the legal representative said, according to The Washington Post. The attorney for Petito's family said that they had no statement at this time, according to ABC7's WWSB.
Of course, with the news about Laundrie, many want to know what this means for the Gabby Petito case. Los Angeles County Public Defender Philip Dubé talked to Nicki Swift exclusively, providing some clarity about what's next in the investigation into Petito's murder.
Brian Laundrie's death could change the investigation's course
Los Angeles County Public Defender Philip Dubé exclusively theorized to Nicki Swift what happens next now that Brian Laundrie has officially been found deceased. "If, theoretically, the police have strong evidence Brian Laundrie is Gabby's killer, then there will be no criminal prosecution because prosecutors cannot pursue people posthumously," Dubé said. "A deceased person can be named a killer based on competent evidence but that person can never be legally adjudicated the killer." He added, "However, additional evidence may lead to other persons of interest in her death."
Dubé also had thoughts about the investigation leading up to this point, explaining the likely reasoning behind Laundrie's lack of cooperation in the initial investigation. "Brian Laundrie was not immediately questioned in the Gabby Petito disappearance because his family hired a criminal defense attorney who advised him of his right to remain silent," he shared. "Undoubtedly, his counsel expressed the legal dangers associated with being interviewed by law enforcement and the irreversible pitfalls of making any misstatements."
In response to the public frustration, Dubé concluded, "Our Constitution provides protective safeguards to anyone in the United States with whom the police want to talk. No matter what familial or public pressure may be expressed, the right not to talk attaches to anyone who is on the police radar."