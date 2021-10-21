What Does The Discovery Of Brian Laundrie's Remains Mean For The Gabby Petito Case? - Exclusive

The Denver FBI announced on October 21 that Brian Laundrie's remains were identified. The FBI's official statement noted the remains were found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida and that "a comparison of dental records" were used to confirm Laundrie's identity. The news came nine days after Wyoming's Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed his girlfriend at the time, Gabby Petito, was killed by strangulation. Her remains were located in Grant Teton National Park on September 19.

Following the identification, the lawyer representing Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, made a statement. "We have no further comment at this time and we ask that your respect the Laundrie's privacy at this time," the legal representative said, according to The Washington Post. The attorney for Petito's family said that they had no statement at this time, according to ABC7's WWSB.

Of course, with the news about Laundrie, many want to know what this means for the Gabby Petito case. Los Angeles County Public Defender Philip Dubé talked to Nicki Swift exclusively, providing some clarity about what's next in the investigation into Petito's murder.