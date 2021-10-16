Gabby Petito's Family Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Still Alive. Here's Why

A manhunt spanning several states is still underway after a man by the name of Brian Laundrie went missing from his home in Florida in early September. Laundrie had been on a cross-country road trip with his fiancee, Gabby Petito, when he arrived in Florida without her on September 1 without her, according to CNN. About two weeks later, Laundrie left his home and his parents reported him missing. Meanwhile, the search for Petito ended in tragedy when her body was found in Wyoming on September 19. Laundrie is still considered a "person of interest" in Petito's death, which has been ruled a homicide. According to the Associated Press, Petito died of strangulation, and may have been dead for three to four weeks before her body was found.

A warrant for Laundrie's arrest was issued on September 23 after it was discovered that he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to NBC News. Despite thousands of leads, authorities have not been able to locate Laundrie, who has been missing for more than a month as of October 16. Laundrie's family has received quite a good amount of criticism as they haven't exactly been super forthcoming with information — and their stories have changed, according to Newsweek. There has also been a great deal of speculation that Laundrie's parents actually helped him get away, according to Fox 13.

At this point in time, no one knows whether the 23-year-old is dead or alive. However, Petito's family thinks they know the answer. Read on for more.