The Real Reasons Hollywood Won't Cast Gary Busey Anymore

Gary Busey was once an on-demand actor in Hollywood but has slowly faded out of the spotlight. Busey started his career in the late '60s and starred in notable films such as "The Last American Hero" and the original "A Star Is Born." His career took off when he played the lead in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story," and back then, he was just as outspoken as he is now. During a chat with The Church Studio, Busey relayed how the producers told him an anecdote about the late musician, and he shot back with, "That's not right, here's how it was," before correcting the group.

After playing the iconic Buddy Holly, Busey went on to star in over a dozen more movies until his near-fatal motorcycle crash in 1988. "About 25 years ago, I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a [curb], split my skull, passed away after brain surgery, and went to the other side," he recalled to The Guardian. Although he said he didn't end up with brain trauma, Busey's son Jake told The Hollywood Reporter, "The post-accident version of him turned his personality up to 11. I feel like I lost my dad on December 4, 1988." Busey is certainly known for playing offbeat, quirky characters, but he often engaged in erratic behavior in real life as well — and it affected his once-prolific career greatly.