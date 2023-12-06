Norman Lear, All In The Family Creator, Dead At 101

In a sad turn of events, renowned television writer and producer Norman Lear has died at age 101 on December 5, 2023. The legendary writer and producer, who created some of television's most iconic sitcoms, leaves behind his wife Lyn Davis, and six children. Lear's family released a heartfelt message confirming the news. "Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all," they wrote in a statement obtained by Variety. He died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home.

Prior to his death, Lear celebrated his monumental 100th birthday on July 27, 2022. As a way to ring in his landmark achievement, the talented producer encouraged people to live in the moment via an Instagram post. "I've been doing breakfast thoughts, and I guess my breakfast thought at the moment... is the moment," he said. "And what that means to me is living in the moment. The moment between past and present, present and past, the moment between after and next."

With over six decades of work, it's safe to say we have a lot of ground to cover regarding Lear's remarkable life.