4 Khloe Kardashian Instagram Posts That Startled Fans
The Kardashians are one of the most polarizing families in possibly the entire world, and Khloe Kardashian is no different. The reality star has faced her share of criticism over the years since she starred in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" at just 23 years old. With the public constantly scrutinizing her body and having to defend her seemingly changing face, the youngest Kardashian is no stranger to fending off internet trolls, especially on her Instagram page.
Khloe is not shy about showing off skin-baring outfits or posting pics of family time with her clan, which undoubtedly gets millions of likes. However, some of her posts have made fans do a double take and they were quick to share their opinions. From what looks like Photoshop fails to cringey poses with her sister, there are quite a few Instagram pics Khloe should have thought twice about before sharing them on the internet.
Khloe Kardashian's fingers look freakishly long
In January 2022, Khloe Kardashian shared pics of herself wearing a silver dress and brown boots, with the caption, "Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago." While the post was pretty tame, fans were quick to zero in on Kardashian's super long fingers, which were only enhanced by her nails. "The fingers are so scary," one eagle-eyed fan replied. "Them some LONG A** FINGERS," another wrote.
This wasn't the first time Khloe's digits were on blast. The previous year, her denim company Good American posted a pic of her modeling a pair of jeans, and fans called out her elongated hands and feet. Some even thought Khloe went under the knife to make her fingers longer. She took to Twitter to address the claims and wrote, "Not to worry! I don't have freakishly long fingers. It's the lens! I can't believe I'm even tweeting this LOL." She assured fans her hands were "normal" and that she did not in fact get surgery to make her fingers longer.
Khloe Kardashian stuns fans with a bikini pic
Khloe Kardashian has been on a fitness streak for quite some time and she has a super toned bod to prove it. However, some fans think she may have gone overboard with the dieting and are concerned about her drastic weight loss. In an Instagram post for Good American, Khloe is shown wearing a purple bathing suit with a matching cover-up. While her abs looked shredded, fans were quick to point out her visible ribs. "U were more beautiful when u were a bit filled in u are now showing ribs sad," a fan commented. "OMG! Skin and bones. What has happened? Someone help Khloe!" another Instagram user wrote.
Fans aren't the only ones concerned about Khloe's thin frame. As reported by E! News, Kim Kardashian brought up a conversation she had with her other sisters in an episode of "The Kardashians." Kim told Khloe, "You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I'm trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you're really skinny." Back in 2020, Khloe told People that she never dreamed she could have her current body but with hard work and daily supplements, she's "healthy from the inside out."
Khloe and Kim Kardashian's raunchy Instagram pics have fans giving major side-eye
Khloe and Kim Kardashian are no strangers to controversy but a March 23 Instagram post has fans thinking they took things a little too far with their sisterly love. "Kiki and KoKo take Cabo," Khloe wrote, crediting Kylie Jenner as the photographer. While the first pic was a little cringey with Khloe's head on Kim's chest during an embrace, the last two pictures showed the two sisters uncomfortably intimate. "It's so weird how Khloe, Kim, and Kylie always act so sexual together as if people want to see that. Hard pass," a fan commented. Yet another fan stated, "Sisters dont do this.. It's weird."
An X user (formerly known as Twitter) unearthed an old Instagram post shared by Kourtney Kardashian of a family group chat that showed a flirty exchange between Khloe and Rob Kardashian. "Normal family talk," Kourtney had captioned. However, many fans thought "normal family talk" didn't include eggplant and tongue emojis. "We should just mind our business on this one," a fan wrote. Perhaps in this case, it's best to just look away and pretend these posts never happened.
Khloe Kardashian's arm looked like an edit gone wrong
Photoshop fails happen to the best of us but according to Khloe Kardashian, her November 5 birthday tribute to her mom Kris Jenner is not a weird edit. In a lengthy Instagram post, she detailed all the reasons she loves the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, which was admittedly sweet, but fans couldn't stop noticing Khloe's indented arm. In the first two pictures, she and Kris are gazing lovingly at each other and there appears to be a groove just under Khloe's bicep. "What's wrong with Khloe's arm?" a fan wondered. "Anyone else gonna say something about the arm? YOUR ARM BRO!!" another fan asked. Khloe responded directly in her comments section, "I saw this ridiculous story of my photoshopping my forearm lol why would I do that? Ha I love some photoshop but my forearm is good ha."
Khloe has been accused of altering her pics many times in the past. In a 2020 Instagram post, she looked unrecognizable in what looked like a heavily filtered selfie. Responding to fans who questioned why she looked so different, one Instagram user wrote, "Lol y'all tripping wondering what's going on it's called a filter. This photo is clearly extremely altered. It's so easy to alter pictures nothing is real on social media." Filtered or not, it was clearly one of the many times Khloe's Instagram posts had fans scratching their heads.