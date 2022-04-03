Khloe Kardashian Is Facing A New Round Of Body-Related Rumors

Fans of Khloé Kardashian, her sisters, and their ever-changing looks have watched the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars pose for photoshoots and attend red carpet events for 15 years. The siblings almost always look flawless, but they have faced criticism for promoting unrealistic body standards. "The Kardashians Are Toxic To The Body Positive Movement," reads a 2018 HuffPost headline. The article itself takes Khloé to task for admiring Kim Kardashian's slim waist and praising her by saying she looks "anorexic."

And behind their perfectly polished, carefully contoured façade, the Kardashians themselves aren't immune from struggling with body image issues. After an unedited pic of Khloé wearing a bikini was accidentally posted on social media in April 2021, she explained why she was trying to scrub it from the internet. "It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail," she wrote. She also shared that it's painful for her to read accusations that her toned physique is the result of plastic surgery, not her hard work in the gym, but admitted that she does edit her photos.

During the "KUWTK: The Final Curtain" special, Khloé copped to getting a nose job, per Entertainment Tonight, but she has denied another plastic surgery rumor that just won't die.