The Tragic Truth About Taylor Momsen

The following article includes mentions of suicide, mental health, and substance issues.

Taylor Momsen may seem to have an enchanted life — after all, she starred in one of the biggest television shows, "Gossip Girl," and has toured all over the country with her rock band, The Pretty Reckless. Momsen started her acting career when she was just three years old and went on to play Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at the age of seven. Other roles included "Hansel and Gretel" and "Spy Kids 2," until she landed the part of Jenny Humphrey, making her one of the biggest teen stars at the time.

After "Gossip Girl," Momsen retreated from the acting world amid claims she was difficult to work with on set. "Project Runway" mentor Tim Gunn, who had a guest role on "GG," slammed the "My Medicine" singer's work ethic and called her a "diva," per E! News. "I'd say, 'You know young lady, there are hundreds of thousands of girls who are just as attractive and even smarter than you. Why are you acting like this show is a huge burden on you?' She was on her phone during every break," he shared. It turns out, there was a reason for her unenthusiastic attitude, and the truth is so tragic that even Gunn would have given her a pass had he known.