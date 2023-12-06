Everything Marion Jones Has Said About Raising Her Children

Marion Jones no longer has the legacy of being an Olympic gold medalist. Instead, her legacy lives in her kids. But how has it been raising her children alongside one of the biggest scandals in sports history?

Jones competed in the 2000 Olympics and won three gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x400-meter team race, per Britannica. The athlete might as well have stayed on the podium that year because she also earned two bronze medals. At the top of her game, Jones took time off to welcome her son, Monty, in 2003, per Huron Daily Tribune. As the 2004 Olympics rolled around, Jones was back on the track, although she didn't do nearly as well as her debut in 2000.

What Jones did in 2000's Olympic games was almost unheard of, and it raised a lot of suspicion. In 2003, a federal investigation was launched into whether the runner had used enhancement drugs, per Britannica. Jones continuously denied the allegations and did her best to move on with her life. She welcomed her second child, Ahmir, in July 2007, but that same year, she was stripped of her medals after she admitted she lied about taking a steroid to increase her performance. In 2008, Jones was sentenced to six months of prison time. After prison, Jones welcomed a third child, Eva-Marie, in 2009, and while she has tried to put her scandal behind her, it's been tough, especially when it comes to raising her kids.