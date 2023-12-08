Jason Derulo's Son Jason King Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Jason King lives a wildly lavish life that's very different from how his father, Jason Derulo, grew up. During an August 2023 interview on Dax Shephard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Derulo revealed how he and his brother coped with being poor and experiencing hunger pangs while growing up. "We had some nights where my brother and I, we created this thing, we'd call it sleep water. And all it was was water and sugar," said Derulo. "And when we were really, really hungry, we couldn't fall asleep, we would have this water and sugar so that it could ease our stomach and we could fall asleep."

Fortunately, Derulo's son, Jason King, hasn't experienced any of that hardship, thanks to Derulo's $16 million net worth. Born to Derulo and his ex, Jena Frumes, in 2021, Jason has already experienced the way the other half lives. Seriously, Derulo dropped $30,000 for Jason's second birthday party. The "Glad You Came" singer revealed the festive deets while appearing on the "Kyle & Jackie O Show" in June. "It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000," Derulo revealed. "The theme was 'growing 2 soon,' like, using [the number] two," added Derulo about the party, which featured a bouncy house, catered food, and a ball pit. Of course, this is just the tip of Jason King's lavish life.