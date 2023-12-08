The Bitter Ending To Lady Gaga And Perez Hilton's Friendship
Perez Hilton began his career by writing about celebrities, and then he kinda sorta became one himself. He started hanging out with the stars he gossiped about, including Lady Gaga, with the two forming a tight bond. In a 2011 episode of "Perez Hilton: All Access," he shared that he had known the "Just Dance" singer "for years, way before anyone else had taken notice." The celebrity blogger told the camera he had met Lady Gaga three years prior when he had hired her to perform at an event in Las Vegas. Back then, he dubbed her his "bestie," but oh, how the tables turned when a nasty interview set their feud ablaze.
During a 2013 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Lady Gaga disclosed that her feud with Hilton began when he interviewed her and posed questions she wasn't fond of. "[Hilton] was being very negative about 'Born This Way,' and we had had a lot to drink. He was supposed to be my friend — and I felt betrayed. So, I started crying," she stated. Although he later apologized, the pop star was done with her former friend. She said, "I don't want to be around fake people." After the demise of their friendship, Lady Gaga accused Hilton of stalking her, and their feud played out on social media for all the world to see.
Lady Gaga accused Perez Hilton of stalking her
A celebrity feud in the early 2000s isn't real unless it's taken to X, formerly known as Twitter. Lady Gaga and Perez Hilton engaged in light jabs at each other, but things took a sharp left after Hilton allegedly encroached on his former pal's living space. As reported by CNN, Hilton was house hunting in New York City and was seen inside Lady Gaga's apartment building. "STAY AWAY FROM ME + MY FAMILY YOU ARE SICK TRYING TO RENT AN APARTMENT IN MY BUILDING TO STALK ME. LEAVE ME ALONE!!!" the "Poker Face" singer tweeted. Hilton responded by saying the coincidence wasn't intentional. "I am devastated and my heart hurts that my former very good friend, a person I used to call my 'wifey' and traveled the world with, is making very public and very untrue allegations about me," Hilton wrote.
Their public beef worsened when Gaga's fans came for Hilton and his son. "[Your] fans keep calling [my son] ugly and threatening to kill me. You are making matters worse. Sad," he wrote to Lady Gaga on X. In another bitter tweet, the celebrity reporter threatened to reveal the pain the singer had inflicted on him and others. After denigrating her character, Hilton tweeted, "The truth will all eventually come out. It usually does!" Indeed, Hilton shared his side of his verbal spat with Lady Gaga, and his take was a bit different from hers.
Perez Hilton claimed Lady Gaga was drunk during his last interview with her
Although Lady Gaga admitted to having a "lot to drink" during her Howard Stern interview, Perez Hilton shared on "The Wendy Williams Show" that the singer "got obliterated drunk." Hilton clarified that Lady Gaga became upset when he questioned her about someone she had been dating at the time, and it had "set her off." Hilton then alluded to the "A Star Is Born" actor abusing drugs and alcohol. Shots fired, Perez. He didn't end there, either. "She globs onto people, uses them, and once they're no longer of use to her, will just throw them aside," he added.
It seems as if Hilton and Gaga's feud is still going on. In his 2020 memoir, "TMI: My Life in a Scandal," he accused his former bestie of using him to bring down Christina Aguilera. "Gaga and I thought Christina was copying her with the sound of her new album, 'Bionic,' and the visuals during that era," he wrote. "I started giving Christina all kinds of terrible nicknames on my website. Looking back now, it's one of the things I'm most ashamed of, and I can also see that Gaga was using me as a tool," he continued. Looks like the chances of a reconciliation between Hilton and Lady Gaga are slim to none.