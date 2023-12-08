The Bitter Ending To Lady Gaga And Perez Hilton's Friendship

Perez Hilton began his career by writing about celebrities, and then he kinda sorta became one himself. He started hanging out with the stars he gossiped about, including Lady Gaga, with the two forming a tight bond. In a 2011 episode of "Perez Hilton: All Access," he shared that he had known the "Just Dance" singer "for years, way before anyone else had taken notice." The celebrity blogger told the camera he had met Lady Gaga three years prior when he had hired her to perform at an event in Las Vegas. Back then, he dubbed her his "bestie," but oh, how the tables turned when a nasty interview set their feud ablaze.

During a 2013 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Lady Gaga disclosed that her feud with Hilton began when he interviewed her and posed questions she wasn't fond of. "[Hilton] was being very negative about 'Born This Way,' and we had had a lot to drink. He was supposed to be my friend — and I felt betrayed. So, I started crying," she stated. Although he later apologized, the pop star was done with her former friend. She said, "I don't want to be around fake people." After the demise of their friendship, Lady Gaga accused Hilton of stalking her, and their feud played out on social media for all the world to see.