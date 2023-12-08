Stars From The Home Alone Movies You Didn't Know Died

What is the best Christmas film ever made? The question can spark a hot debate, and while a long list may come to mind, "Home Alone" will always be the top holiday flick for many. Released in 1990, the film still stands as a holiday classic.

Even the film's director, Chris Colombus, is surprised at how successful it has become and how it has resonated with people over the years. Speaking to Business Insider, he shared, "It's ridiculous. Sometimes what happens in comedy is a ridiculous choice by an actor works. ...Those are the things that end up in the movie and remain with people for years and years and years." The cast of this flick brought it together, with everyone from Macaulay Culkin to Catherine O'Hara and Joe Pesci lighting up the screen. These stars are still turning heads for their iconic roles in the film, proving that true talent never fades.

In 2018, Culkin shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that stepping out during the holiday season is a challenge for him, thanks to his ever-recognizable face. Fans can't help but love the cast and characters from "Home Alone" who have been welcomed into their homes every holiday season. Sadly, throughout the years, there have been a couple of "Home Alone" actors who have tragically passed away.