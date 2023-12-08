Stars From The Home Alone Movies You Didn't Know Died
What is the best Christmas film ever made? The question can spark a hot debate, and while a long list may come to mind, "Home Alone" will always be the top holiday flick for many. Released in 1990, the film still stands as a holiday classic.
Even the film's director, Chris Colombus, is surprised at how successful it has become and how it has resonated with people over the years. Speaking to Business Insider, he shared, "It's ridiculous. Sometimes what happens in comedy is a ridiculous choice by an actor works. ...Those are the things that end up in the movie and remain with people for years and years and years." The cast of this flick brought it together, with everyone from Macaulay Culkin to Catherine O'Hara and Joe Pesci lighting up the screen. These stars are still turning heads for their iconic roles in the film, proving that true talent never fades.
In 2018, Culkin shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that stepping out during the holiday season is a challenge for him, thanks to his ever-recognizable face. Fans can't help but love the cast and characters from "Home Alone" who have been welcomed into their homes every holiday season. Sadly, throughout the years, there have been a couple of "Home Alone" actors who have tragically passed away.
John Heard
John Heard's character in "Home Alone" may have forgotten his son, Kevin McCallister, but his role in the film will never be forgotten. Heard played Kevin's dad, Peter McCallister, in the original film and its sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Besides the holiday classic, Heard appeared in several more projects, including "Big" and "The Sopranos." In 2017, at the age of 71, Heard died after suffering a heart attack, according to Us Weekly. The actor had undergone surgery just two days before, but officials revealed that didn't play a role in his death.
Roberts Blossom
Roberts Blossom died in 2011 at the age of 87 due to natural causes, Variety reported. His portrayal of "Old Man" Marley in "Home Alone" served as a poignant reminder to never judge a book by its cover. A neighbor to the McCallister family, Blossom's character started the film as a mysterious and somewhat terrifying old man, especially because of the rumors that he had murdered his family, but that couldn't be further from the truth. By the end of the film, he was an ally to Kevin McCallister, and it was revealed that Blossom's character was estranged from his family all along.
Ralph Foody
"Keep the change, ya filthy animals" is one of the most iconic lines from the film, and Ralph Foody executed it perfectly. In "Home Alone," Kevin McCallister watches an old movie titled "Angels With Filthy Souls," where a gangster played by Foody says the iconic phrase after firing off gunshots. Believe it or not, that's not an actual film. Foody appeared on set to record his cameo, and it has become one of the most memorable moments in "Home Alone." Sadly, the actor passed away nine years following the film's release. According to TMDB, he was 71 years old and succumbed to cancer.
John Candy
John Candy was The Polka King of the West — better known as Gus Polinsiki in "Home Alone." Candy's character offered Kate McCallister a ride in a van full of musicians to get back to her kid. Director Chris Columbus revealed to Far Out Magazine that Candy was on set for a day but improvised many of his lines and gave them plenty to work with. His sweet character had people loving his willingness to help another person out. Sadly, he died in March 1994 from a heart attack at age 43, according to Today.
Bill Erwin
Once Kate McCallister found out she had left her son alone at home, she did everything in her power to get back to him. That said, fans will remember that there were a few bumps along the way, Bill Erwin's character included. In "Home Alone," Erwin played a stubborn airplane passenger seemingly unwilling to give up his seat to Kate. Although his cameo was brief, Erwin was also known for his roles in "Seinfeld" and the film "Somewhere In Time." According to The Hollywood Reporter, he lived a long and happy life, passing away at 96 in 2011 due to age-related causes.
Billie Bird
Billie Bird also lived a long life, but unlike Bill Erwin, her cause of death was slightly different. The actor passed away in 2002 at the age of 96 due to Alzheimer's disease, Variety reported. From film to television and everything in between, Bird hit every aspect of the entertainment world she could. In "Home Alone," she starred as Erwin's wife. Her character was bribed by Kate McCallister for her plane ticket home. It's a quick clip, but it shows the connection between mothers as Kate pleads to Bird's character to understand her need to return home to her kid.
Eddie Bracken
Eddie Bracken would receive all the turtledoves from "Home Alone 2" fans. In the sequel, Bracken plays a wealthy toy store owner, Elliot-Fox Duncan, who gifts Kevin McCallister turtle doves, which represent love and friendship. After Kevin wrecks one of his stores, he leaves an apology for Bracken, who then gifts the young kid and his entire family toys.
Unfortunately, according to The Intelligencer, Bracken tragically passed away due to complications in surgery a decade after the film's release. He was 87.
Lenny Von Dohlen
Lenny Von Dohlen's cause of death was a bit of a mystery. According to People, Dohlen's manager revealed in 2022 that the actor died at age 63 due to a "long illness," although the illness was never revealed.
Dohlen was known for his role in "Twin Peaks," but the actor also played a pivotal character in "Home Alone 3." In the movie, Dohlen portrayed Burton Jernigan, a spy who tries to retrieve a toy car containing a $10 million missile-cloaking microchip from a child, following a mix-up at the airport. Throughout the film, Dohlen was hilariously tortured by the kid before his character eventually got arrested.