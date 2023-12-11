Do Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Have A Nanny For Their Two Kids?

There were off-the-field issues for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made it to Super Bowl LVII. Those came thanks to their two children, Sterling Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes. "The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week," Brittany told USA Today in February while discussing Patrick's big game. According to the Instagram influencer, not bringing the kids was never an option, as they wanted their youngsters to see their dad play on the sport's biggest stage. Of course, Patrick's main focus was preparing for the game, so Brittany outsourced some of the parenting duties. "I do have help! ... I could not do this without them," she added.

Taking two toddlers on the road would be a challenge for any parent, but Brittany mostly holds the fort down when the family is at home. "I fall in love with my wife all over again every time I see her parenting," Patrick told Today in July, while mentioning how touching it is to see his wife read to their daughter.

Brittany does the majority of the parenting while her husband is away, but does not do it all on her own. "Yes, I have help," she said during an Instagram Q&A in April (via People). "And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she revealed. In the past, Brittany had been scrutinized for using a nanny.