Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Are Expanding Their Family Once Again
It's no secret that Patrick Mahomes is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. The star has been a member of the NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs since he was drafted by the franchise in 2017, per Sports Illustrated. He found success early, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2020. Since Patrick stepped into the limelight, his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, has also gained a lot of fame. The two were high school sweethearts in Whitehouse, Texas and remained together through college (per CNN).
Patrick announced the news of the couple's engagement on September 2, 2020, sharing several photos from the swanky event. Not too long after, he revealed that the pair was expecting their first child together. They welcomed daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20, 2021, and they shared a post on Instagram the day after her birth. On March 12, Patrick and Matthews announced that they were married in a joint post that included several photos from their stunning wedding. According to People, they wed in a ceremony in Hawaii, and daughter Sterling got to take part in the ceremony.
As fans know, Brittany is Patrick's biggest fan. She shares plenty of Instagram Stories and posts that show her cheering on her hubby at games, and she's already amassed an impressive Instagram following of 1 million-plus. On May 30, the pair took to their social media accounts to share some really exciting news with fans.
Baby Number Two is on the way for the Mahomes family
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Mahomes are ready to welcome another little one to the family! The pair took to Instagram to share exciting news with fans in a joint post. The first photo in the series captured the couple and their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. Patrick looked casual in a solid shirt and ripped jeans, while Brittany rocked a button-down shirt and jeans with holes around her knees. Sterling stood in the middle of her parents with a sign that read, "Big Sister Duties Coming Soon." They kept the caption simple, writing, "Round 2!" with a single white heart emoji.
Fans of the Kansas City Chief's quarterback seemed thrilled with the news and made sure to shower the post with love. Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, also commented on the post. "SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!" he wrote. "I. Can't. Wait. This little babe is already soooo loved!! Congrats guys!!" another Instagram user chimed in. "Congratulations to this beautiful couple sterling will be the best sister we look forward to that baby," another fan added.
Patrick and Brittany have been keeping busy during the off-season. In late June, Brittany shared a photo of herself and her hubby at an NBA playoff game. "Dear Mavs, please win tonight," the Texas-native wrote. In April, the mama-to-be also shared a photo of herself and Patrick at the Coachella music festival. They definitely seem like "the cool" parents.