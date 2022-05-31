Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Are Expanding Their Family Once Again

It's no secret that Patrick Mahomes is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. The star has been a member of the NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs since he was drafted by the franchise in 2017, per Sports Illustrated. He found success early, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2020. Since Patrick stepped into the limelight, his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, has also gained a lot of fame. The two were high school sweethearts in Whitehouse, Texas and remained together through college (per CNN).

Patrick announced the news of the couple's engagement on September 2, 2020, sharing several photos from the swanky event. Not too long after, he revealed that the pair was expecting their first child together. They welcomed daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20, 2021, and they shared a post on Instagram the day after her birth. On March 12, Patrick and Matthews announced that they were married in a joint post that included several photos from their stunning wedding. According to People, they wed in a ceremony in Hawaii, and daughter Sterling got to take part in the ceremony.

As fans know, Brittany is Patrick's biggest fan. She shares plenty of Instagram Stories and posts that show her cheering on her hubby at games, and she's already amassed an impressive Instagram following of 1 million-plus. On May 30, the pair took to their social media accounts to share some really exciting news with fans.