Tragic Details About Harry Jowsey

The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues.

Reality stars (like it or not) have become pop culture fixtures who use their television stints to shortcut their way to B-list fame. Whether they are fighting for a chance at love, competing in a survival-like game show, or attempting to become the next big influencer, they usually have one goal in mind. Most of the time, reality television personalities are looking for a shot at fame and fortune, whether that comes in the form of Instagram followers or simply becoming relevant in the public eye.

Harry Jowsey achieved both of those goals after he was introduced to viewers on Season 1 of the Netflix series "Too Hot to Handle" in 2020. The show takes contestants to a beachside location under the impression that they will compete in a show to find love. Shortly after mixing and mingling, the reality stars later find out that they must refrain from any romantic activity unless granted by Lana, a talking robot cone. As rules are broken, money from the overall prize fund is deducted. In short, Jowsey became infamous on the series for his trysts with Francesca Farago, with whom he depleted (and later earned back) a large portion of the cast's prize money.

Jowsey has gone on to become a well-known celeb, competing on other shows and even becoming a "Dancing with the Stars" contestant. But while his Instagram presence depicts a lavish life speckled with several photos of his wash-board abs, the "THTH" star has had his fair share of struggles since he's become famous. We're breaking down the tragic details about Harry Jowsey.