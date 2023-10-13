A Look At Harry Jowsey's Dating History

If you're not familiar with Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey, we'll recap for you. The Australian native got his big reality TV break in 2020 when the first season of "THTH" was released on the streaming platform. The show involves several singles traveling to a luxurious location under the premise that they would attempt to find love (as it goes with most reality dating shows), except this time there is a twist.

After arriving at the villa, "THTH" stars are informed that they have to adhere to strict rules, which include no romantic interactions with their fellow cast members unless it's deemed okay by Lana, a talking cone robot. If the stars break the rules, each infraction subtracts money from the total prize fund. The idea is to generate real emotional connections between cast members aside from physical touch, but avoiding temptation proves a task too big for some season after season.

Jowsey was infamous on the show due to his inability to keep his hands off his co-star, Francesca Farago. Though he and Farago lost over $30,000 in prize fund money due to their forbidden trysts, they ultimately managed to earn it back by the final episode. His flirty nature, witty humor, and good looks quickly gained him star power after the show aired, and Jowsey quickly became one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. The Netflix star has since dipped — or should we say dove — into the dating pool, but he's still on the hunt for his perfect match. Here's a look at Harry Jowsey's dating history.