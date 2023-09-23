The Shady Details Involving Harry Jowsey And Georgia Hassarati's Split

Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati's romance ended sometime in April, but the drama surrounding their split is still going strong. The duo both appeared on different seasons of Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle," and ended up dating after their respective seasons ended.

Hassarati previously seemed to have a good thing going with "The Mole" star Dom Gabriel, whom she met while filming the Netflix show "Perfect Match." However, the two broke things off shortly after, per Today, and Hassarati started hanging out with Jowsey. The two played it coy for a bit before going public with their relationship, according to Netflix Life.

After the two parted ways, however, Jowsey insinuated that the reason for the split was because Hassarati had cheated on him while at Coachella. "I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship, that tends to like ... that will really set you over that line. You have a boyfriend — you shouldn't be, like, bouncing on that guy," Jowsey said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in July.

Although he didn't name Hassarati, she took his comments personally and fired back. She posted a TikTok in which she addressed Jowsey's claims, saying that she gave him plenty of updates and sent him lots of photos while she was at the music festival. At the end of the day, however, he didn't believe her — and she has a theory as to why this is all coming out now.