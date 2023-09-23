The Shady Details Involving Harry Jowsey And Georgia Hassarati's Split
Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati's romance ended sometime in April, but the drama surrounding their split is still going strong. The duo both appeared on different seasons of Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle," and ended up dating after their respective seasons ended.
Hassarati previously seemed to have a good thing going with "The Mole" star Dom Gabriel, whom she met while filming the Netflix show "Perfect Match." However, the two broke things off shortly after, per Today, and Hassarati started hanging out with Jowsey. The two played it coy for a bit before going public with their relationship, according to Netflix Life.
After the two parted ways, however, Jowsey insinuated that the reason for the split was because Hassarati had cheated on him while at Coachella. "I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship, that tends to like ... that will really set you over that line. You have a boyfriend — you shouldn't be, like, bouncing on that guy," Jowsey said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in July.
Although he didn't name Hassarati, she took his comments personally and fired back. She posted a TikTok in which she addressed Jowsey's claims, saying that she gave him plenty of updates and sent him lots of photos while she was at the music festival. At the end of the day, however, he didn't believe her — and she has a theory as to why this is all coming out now.
Georgia Hassarati denies cheating on Harry Jowsey
Georgia Hassarati has completely denied cheating on Harry Jowsey, regardless of the claims that he has made about their failed relationship. "He said over text he had a 'gut feeling' I cheated," Hassarati said on TikTok. She said the whole thing made her realize that Jowsey wasn't the right person for her, so she let him break up with her, which he did by way of a "hand-written letter."
Hassarati also thinks Jowsey is mad that she didn't fight to get back with him and that he's doing whatever he can to make her look bad. She said Jowsey actually cheated on her "many, many times" but she forgave him. "He hates that I've moved on so effortlessly, so he has to now, tell you all, that I've cheated on him," she said, adding on her Instagram Stories (via Elite Daily): "Imagine how weird you'd have to be to 1. Cheat on me and 2. Lie to everyone and make out I was cheating on you. Get. Help."
Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Hassarati and Jowsey split. A few months into their romance, Jowsey announced that the two decided to split. "I wish her nothing but happiness and health in whatever she chooses to do and she will always have my support," he said on his Instagram Stories in September 2022, according to Goss.ie. Days later, however, they got back together. "When captain dramatic wants to announce we are broken up after one fight," Hassarati captioned a since-deleted TikTok (via Goss.ie).
Harry Jowsey previously dated one of Georgia Hassarati's friends
Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati's relationship was surprising to a lot of "Too Hot to Handle" fans because he was previously in a very serious relationship with Francesca Farrago — who is (or was?) friends with Hassarati. In fact, the two really bonded on "Perfect Match."
Jowsey and Farrago fell for each other on season 1 of "THTH" and he famously proposed to her with a ring pop during the reunion episode. In June 2020, however, Farrago revealed they split in a YouTube video. Farrago was very upset, but ultimately, she and Jowsey just didn't work out. "He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long distance anymore," she said. Less than two years later, Jowsey and Hassarati became a thing.
But it wasn't all rainbows and butterflies for Jowsey and Hassarati, either. "She probably wouldn't want me to say that, but it has been very difficult," Jowsey told Page Six in August 2022. And based on the newest drama, it doesn't sound like things got much better from there. Now, Hassarati has completely wiped Jowsey from her Instagram feed and appears to be living her best single life, based on her posts. Meanwhile, Jowsey is on to the next big thing in his life and, no, it's not another relationship. He is competing in season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars."