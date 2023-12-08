Selena Gomez's Sweet Snap Confirms Cozy Romance With Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez won't be "Single Soon" because the musician just confirmed she's in a relationship with Benny Blanco. It's been a while since Gomez has been off the market. Although she was supposedly exploring relationships with Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart and former One Direction member Zayn Malik in early 2023, the "Only Murders in the Building" actor never confirmed anything herself, per People. Her last public relationship was with The Weeknd in 2017 but Gomez has been seemingly fine with being single since.
Gomez often joked on social media about being single and never shied away from talking about her relationship status. In August, the musician opened up about whether or not she was looking for that special someone in her life with SiriusXM (via People). She shared, "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she said, "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be." Well, it looks like she has finally found the person who adsd to her life, and it happens to be Blanco.
Selena Gomez is all in on Benny Blanco (even if her fans aren't)
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have collaborated in the past, and now they're teaming up in a new, intimate way. The "Same Old Love" singer confirmed her relationship with the producer.
After an Instagram account addressed their rumored romance, Gomez commented, "Facts," seemingly confirming the two are an item, per Pop Crave. However, fans didn't seem to approve of the new romance. They flooded the comments with their disapproval of the new relationship, but Gomez fired back. In a series of comments, Gomez defended her new beau against internet trolls. In one, she wrote, "Yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with." Gomez wasn't tolerating the backlash and wasn't afraid to protect her new relationship. In response to someone's hurtful remark she said, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life..."
After sending off a few more comments, the musician seemed to block out all the hate and confirm her relationship with Blanco once again by posting a photo of the two on her Instagram stories, per Entertainment Tonight. Gomez could be seen cuddling up with the producer, whose face was cropped from the image. But even though he was cut out, it wasn't hard for fans to tell that it was, in fact, Blanco.