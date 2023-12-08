Selena Gomez's Sweet Snap Confirms Cozy Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez won't be "Single Soon" because the musician just confirmed she's in a relationship with Benny Blanco. It's been a while since Gomez has been off the market. Although she was supposedly exploring relationships with Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart and former One Direction member Zayn Malik in early 2023, the "Only Murders in the Building" actor never confirmed anything herself, per People. Her last public relationship was with The Weeknd in 2017 but Gomez has been seemingly fine with being single since.

Gomez often joked on social media about being single and never shied away from talking about her relationship status. In August, the musician opened up about whether or not she was looking for that special someone in her life with SiriusXM (via People). She shared, "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she said, "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be." Well, it looks like she has finally found the person who adsd to her life, and it happens to be Blanco.