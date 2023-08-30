What's The Real Meaning Of Single Soon By Selena Gomez? Here's What We Think

"Single Soon" is Selena Gomez's late summer singles' anthem that's made up of charming, airy lyrics. But is this just a fun summer bop — or a heartbreak anthem in disguise?

August 25 gave fans Gomez's new song — her first since 2022's "My Mind and Me " — which debuted on all the major music streaming platforms. It came a few days after Gomez utilized her acting chops and posted a "Sex and the City" reenactment to Instagram, which actually ended up being relevant to the song's theme. Gomez's best friend, Taylor Swift, also got in on the promo by hyping up the song on her Instagram Stories. "When your bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks," Swift wrote (via People).

As of this writing, 11 million Selenators have flocked to YouTube to check out the song's uplifting music video. The vibrant visuals feature Gomez preparing for a girls' night out, seemingly to escape from all of her relationship drama. It's filled with chic, enviable fashion, karaoke, and many colorful shots of Gomez and her friends having a blast. Basically, Gomez is giving off the ultimate unbothered vibes, which is a welcome turn after Gomez and Hailey Bieber's weird feud that kicked off 2023.

But that's just the video. What's the real meaning behind the "Single Soon" lyrics?