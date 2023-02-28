Hailey Bieber Leaves Another Breadcrumb In Rumored Selena Gomez Feud

This past October, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez posed for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala, quieting speculation of an ongoing feud over Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber. At least that's what fans thought!

Over the past few days, Hailey and Gomez's social media activity has reignited rumors of a rivalry that fans thought had long died. It all started shortly after Gomez unseated Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram (at 381 million followers to Jenner's 380 million), reclaiming a title she has previously held for years.

Gomez took to TikTok and made a seemingly innocuous post about laminating her eyebrows "too much," in an effort to look as pretty as Bella Hadid. Jenner and Hailey then made conveniently-timed Instagram stories where they appeared to poke fun at Gomez's brows, although Jenner has since denied any ill intent.

Gomez soon hit back, commenting on a TikTok in support of her friend Taylor Swift after Hailey shaded her in an old interview. The back and forth energized the never-ending feud between each set of fans, who've been combing through their social media activity, hoping to place blame. Right now, the internet seems a bit divided on whether they're #TeamSelena or #TeamHailey, but the varying perspectives are interesting to say the least.

With that said, Gomez recently announced that she was taking a break from social media to find some peace amid the drama. However, Hailey's recent post, whether intentional or not, has stoked the fire of this feud even more.