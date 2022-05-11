Why Fans Thought Selena Gomez Took Aim At Hailey Bieber On TikTok
"Love You Like A Love Song" singer Selena Gomez has had a few high-profile romances. There was her brief fling with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' other half, Nick Jonas. There was her on-again-off-again relationship with Canadian singer The Weeknd. And it seems fans will never forget the love between her and another famous Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber. They went public with their relationship in 2011, per Marie Clare, but soon after their 2018 breakup, the "Peaches" singer married Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber), and Jelena stans have not let either woman forget about it.
Elle reported in 2020 that Jelena (as the couple was known during their heyday) fans flooded Hailey's Instagram comments with disparaging remarks about her husband, such as "He will leave you one day and he will go to selenaaaaaaaaaa." This happened despite Hailey liking Gomez's social media pictures in a show of friendly support. A source told US Weekly in 2019, "Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It's her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key way, yet public way."
Now, the online vitriol has come for Selena Gomez after she posted a quirky TikTok that some are claiming mocked Hailey Bieber.
Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of mocking Hailey Baldwin
On May 10, Selena Gomez posted a TikTok where she was accused of rolling her eyes as she layers beauty products on her face. Some fans noticed the video was posted a few hours after Hailey Bieber posted one of her "Get Ready With Me" videos, where she shows her skincare and makeup routine. In comments screencapped by fans and shared on Twitter, many immediately jumped to conclusions that the "Only Murders In The Building" star was shading her ex-boyfriend's wife. "LOL I know who she's referring to," one user wrote with another posting, "Wait ... is she tryna make fun of you know who."
Gomez quickly turned off comments on the TikTok, writing in the comments section (per a Twitter screencap), "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon." The "Wolves" singer has previously spoken out about how social media has damaged her mental health in the past and even stayed offline for four years. She handed over her passwords to her team to keep herself from interacting with hurtful comments.
Meanwhile, fans of the Biebers and Selena Gomez continue to sound off online, but perhaps the most meaningful take goes to this Twitter fan account, which posted: "STOP ASSOCIATING SELENA GOMEZ WITH HAILEY AND JUSTIN AND VICE VERSA." Maybe it's time for the fans to let this rivalry end, once and for all.