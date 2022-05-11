Why Fans Thought Selena Gomez Took Aim At Hailey Bieber On TikTok

On May 10, Selena Gomez posted a TikTok where she was accused of rolling her eyes as she layers beauty products on her face. Some fans noticed the video was posted a few hours after Hailey Bieber posted one of her "Get Ready With Me" videos, where she shows her skincare and makeup routine. In comments screencapped by fans and shared on Twitter, many immediately jumped to conclusions that the "Only Murders In The Building" star was shading her ex-boyfriend's wife. "LOL I know who she's referring to," one user wrote with another posting, "Wait ... is she tryna make fun of you know who."

Gomez quickly turned off comments on the TikTok, writing in the comments section (per a Twitter screencap), "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon." The "Wolves" singer has previously spoken out about how social media has damaged her mental health in the past and even stayed offline for four years. She handed over her passwords to her team to keep herself from interacting with hurtful comments.

Meanwhile, fans of the Biebers and Selena Gomez continue to sound off online, but perhaps the most meaningful take goes to this Twitter fan account, which posted: "STOP ASSOCIATING SELENA GOMEZ WITH HAILEY AND JUSTIN AND VICE VERSA." Maybe it's time for the fans to let this rivalry end, once and for all.