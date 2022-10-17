Selena Gomez's Run-In With Hailey Bieber Has Fans Totally Melting Down

Believe it or not, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez aren't enemies. Though Gomez famously dated Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, Hailey was once a fan of her beau's relationship with Gomez. In a recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via People), Hailey shared that there's "no drama" between her and Gomez, saying, "It's all respect, it's all love." She also revealed that she has talked to Gomez since her wedding.

So, why have fans assumed that there's drama between Justin's wife and former girlfriend? Well, Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in September 2018. Gomez and Justin verified they were dating in 2011, and continued an on-and-off again relationship until March 2018, according to Us Weekly. On "Call Her Daddy," Hailey knocked down fan gossip that her relationship with Justin overlapped with Gomez's, revealing, "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it."

Now, Hailey has further squashed rumors that she and Gomez are feuding and fans are totally melting down ... in a good way.