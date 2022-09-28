Hailey Bieber Spells Out Her Strong Stance On Justin's Past Relationship With Selena Gomez

Is it just us, or does it seem like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been together forever? Since they tied the knot in 2018, the pair has made a name for themselves as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and there's no doubt that they have a massive fan base that follows their every move. Hailey boasts an Instagram following of over 48 million, while Justin has 259 million followers on Instagram alone.

The singer regularly uses his page to gush about his wife on special occasions, and even just-because. In mid-September, Justin shared a sweet selfie-style shot that included Hailey and their beloved dog, Oscar, to celebrate a special day. "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber. thanks for making me better in every way," he wrote on the upload. On June 15, Justin posted a photo of Hailey as he gushed over how proud he was of her for launching her brand, Rhode.

And as we all know, before Justin and Hailey linked up, there was another woman in Justin's life — Selena Gomez. According to PopSugar, the pair initially began dating in 2011 and were off and on for several years. Utimately, they called it quits in 2018. Hailey has remained pretty tight-lipped about her husband's former flame ... until now.