Hailey Bieber Spells Out Her Strong Stance On Justin's Past Relationship With Selena Gomez
Is it just us, or does it seem like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been together forever? Since they tied the knot in 2018, the pair has made a name for themselves as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and there's no doubt that they have a massive fan base that follows their every move. Hailey boasts an Instagram following of over 48 million, while Justin has 259 million followers on Instagram alone.
The singer regularly uses his page to gush about his wife on special occasions, and even just-because. In mid-September, Justin shared a sweet selfie-style shot that included Hailey and their beloved dog, Oscar, to celebrate a special day. "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber. thanks for making me better in every way," he wrote on the upload. On June 15, Justin posted a photo of Hailey as he gushed over how proud he was of her for launching her brand, Rhode.
And as we all know, before Justin and Hailey linked up, there was another woman in Justin's life — Selena Gomez. According to PopSugar, the pair initially began dating in 2011 and were off and on for several years. Utimately, they called it quits in 2018. Hailey has remained pretty tight-lipped about her husband's former flame ... until now.
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship
Hailey Bieber isn't holding anything back regarding how she feels about her husband Justin Bieber's romance with Selena Gomez. When the two dated, there's no doubt they were a teenage dream, and Jalena had a pretty big fan base. But now that Hailey and Justin have been happily married for 4 years, she's letting her feelings be known. During an interview with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Hailey said that Justin and Selena's breakup was the "best thing that could have happened for him."
Hailey also revealed that her relationship with Justin never overlapped with his relationship with Gomez. "They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there's a very long history there, and it's not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me." She later added, "So I respect that a lot but I know that it closed a chapter, and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on." Hailey went on to say that it's "hard" for her to talk about a relationship that she wasn't in and has "respect" for Justin and Gomez. Hailey also said that some of the "hate" for her may come from the fact that some people wanted Justin and Gomez to end up together.
Interestingly enough, according to Just Jared, Hailey once tweeted, "[Selena] is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship."