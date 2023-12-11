Stars From NCIS You Didn't Know Died

The following article includes mentions of a drug overdose and suicide.

It's rare that a spinoff of a television series becomes so popular that it eclipses the success of the original show that spawned it. Yet that's precisely what happened with a spinoff of CBS legal drama "JAG," which followed the exploits of a group of U.S. Navy attorneys. "NCIS" — an acronym for Naval Criminal Investigative Service — launched on the network in 2003 and went on to become one of television's all-time biggest hits. Not only did "NCIS" bring in big ratings for CBS, but it also held the distinction for many years as the most-watched TV show in the entire world.

With "NCIS" renewed for a 21st season in early 2023, the series remains wildly popular with viewers, having spawned several spinoffs of its own: "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Hawaiʻi," and even an Australian version dubbed "NCIS: Sydney."

Over the course of all those seasons and all those shows, numerous actors have lent their talents to a franchise that's boasted a run of two decades and counting. But sadly, not all of them remain with us. To find out more, read on for a look at stars from "NCIS" you didn't know died.