Lawyer Tells Us The Times Donald Trump Hurt Himself Most During His Fraud Trial

The $250 million fraud case brought against Donald Trump, and his two sons Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, has been a contentious trial filled with outrageous moments. Before the trial started, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that there was evidence that Donald and his various companies had committed fraud in an effort to overvalue various companies and real estate holdings. The former president and his team took issue with the judge from the beginning. No jury was chosen for the case, and Judge Engoron would be the sole person making a ruling. There was speculation that members of the Trump legal team simply did not "check a box" to ask for a jury. "It would not have helped to make a motion. Nobody forgot to check off a box," Engoron said in October in order to clarify the matter, per CBS News. "It is unfortunate that a jury won't be able to hear how absurd the merits of this case are," a spokesperson for Donald told CNN at the time.

While on the stand, the former "The Apprentice" host was often combative. "He rambled, he hurled insults, but we expected that," state Attorney General Letitia James said in November, per NBC News. Meanwhile, Donald was pleased with his performance on the stand. "I think it went very well," he said. Donald had also called the trial a "witch hunt," as he prepared to take the stand again December 11, per the Associated Press.

Nicki Swift spoke to a lawyer who outlined missteps Donald took during the trial.