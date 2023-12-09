Ryan O'Neal's Heartbreaking Last Words To Farrah Fawcett
On December 8, 2023, "Love Story" actor Ryan O'Neal died at the age of 82. Now, following his passing, fans are reflecting on his complex love story with Farrah Fawcett, the blonde "Charlie's Angels" bombshell, and how it culminated in a bone-chilling plea from O'Neal.
O'Neal's on-and-off relationship with Fawcett, which started in 1979, was filled with ups and downs. In his 2012 memoir, "Both of Us: My Life With Farrah" (via People), O'Neal described their turbulent dynamic, which was marked by explosive fights. In the '90s, Fawcett told TV Guide (via the Daily Mail), "Sometimes Ryan breaks my heart. But he's also responsible for giving me confidence in myself." In 1997, the pair called it quits after Fawcett caught O'Neal in bed with another woman. Still, the couple's longtime relationship wasn't over yet, as they reunited four years later.
Sadly, Fawcett was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006 and continued to battle the illness up until her death in 2009. Despite of their past hardships, O'Neal showed his unwavering support for the star following her diagnosis. In fact, the actor was there for Fawcett during her last moments and shared some unforgettable final words with his love.
Ryan O'Neal asked Farrah Fawcett to forgive him
During Farrah Fawcett's remaining moments in the hospital, Ryan O'Neal laid next to her and made a poignant request. In a 2012 appearance on "The View" (via Yahoo), O'Neal revealed what came out of his mouth as Fawcett was dying. Visibly emotional, he recalled, "I climbed into bed with her and I asked for forgiveness. I said please forgive me." A few years before that he shared another heartfelt sentiment he had expressed to her. "[In her final moments], I said I'd see her soon, and I see her every day. I write to her in my journal," he told Today (via Us Weekly). O'Neal was deeply affected by his love's passing and was devoted to keeping her memory alive. He explained, "I have launched into this massive job of answering the mail that has come in for her over the last few weeks. Hundreds and hundreds of letters of pain and sorrow and hope. I'm answering every one of them."
In 2019 — 10 years after Fawcett's passing — O'Neal conveyed his undying love for his late partner. "There was never a day I didn't love her," he told People. Fawcett's close friend Alana Stewart also spilled that O'Neal had actually popped the question weeks before her death. "I think they would've married if she had made it because he asked her to marry him in the hospital and she said yes. But she took a turn for the worse," she shared.