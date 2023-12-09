Ryan O'Neal's Heartbreaking Last Words To Farrah Fawcett

On December 8, 2023, "Love Story" actor Ryan O'Neal died at the age of 82. Now, following his passing, fans are reflecting on his complex love story with Farrah Fawcett, the blonde "Charlie's Angels" bombshell, and how it culminated in a bone-chilling plea from O'Neal.

O'Neal's on-and-off relationship with Fawcett, which started in 1979, was filled with ups and downs. In his 2012 memoir, "Both of Us: My Life With Farrah" (via People), O'Neal described their turbulent dynamic, which was marked by explosive fights. In the '90s, Fawcett told TV Guide (via the Daily Mail), "Sometimes Ryan breaks my heart. But he's also responsible for giving me confidence in myself." In 1997, the pair called it quits after Fawcett caught O'Neal in bed with another woman. Still, the couple's longtime relationship wasn't over yet, as they reunited four years later.

Sadly, Fawcett was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006 and continued to battle the illness up until her death in 2009. Despite of their past hardships, O'Neal showed his unwavering support for the star following her diagnosis. In fact, the actor was there for Fawcett during her last moments and shared some unforgettable final words with his love.