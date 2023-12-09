Farrah Fawcett And Ryan O'Neal's Tragic Relationship History

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal might both be gone now, but Hollywood will never forget their rollercoaster romance.

On December 8, 2023, O'Neal died at the age of 82. "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go," his son Patrick O'Neal revealed on Instagram. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving as he would us." As of this writing, his cause of death has yet to be revealed. While O'Neal made a name for himself as a leading man in films like "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," he also gained attention for his long-term relationship with "Charlie's Angels" star Farrah Fawcett.

The couple's love story first started in 1979, while "The Burning Bed" star was still married to Lee Majors, who was also O'Neal's close friend, per People. After "The Six Million Dollar Man" asked the "The Driver" star to take out Fawcett for dinner while he filmed "The Last Chase," the two began a torrid affair that would span decades. However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the complicated lovebirds.