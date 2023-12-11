Does Donald Trump Wear Makeup? Here's What His Former Aide Says

How Donald Trump achieves his signature orange glow is one of the big mysteries of the former president's distinctive appearance, and it's proved challenging for some makeup artists to recreate it. When Tom Denier was doing Anthony Atamanuik's makeup for "The President Show," he used a blend of orange shades, which he sprayed on Atamanuik's face while the actor was wearing goggles. This created pale Trumpian rings around his eyes. Atamanuik also gave Denier some notes on what he wanted his take on Donald's makeup to look like. "For lack of better terminology, he said, 'Make his mouth look like a butthole,'" Denier told Fashionista.

After Donald appeared at a 2018 rally with skin that looked unusually glossy, "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert tried to recreate the look in a makeup tutorial. He described it as "C-3PO crossed with a glazed ham," but he used a slice of bologna to blend his bronzer and gold highlighter. Kathy Griffin has also suggested that Donald's use of cosmetics is obvious. On "The Mary Trump Show" podcast, she described the way the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host smells by saying, "It's like body odor with, kind of like, a scented makeup products."

A former administration official told The New York Times that the tangerine tinge of Donald's skin comes from "good genes," not bronzer, concealer, or foundation. However, others who worked closely with Donald during his time in the White House have claimed he uses cosmetics.