What Does Cher Really Look Like Underneath Her Makeup?

Before there was Madonna, there was Cher. During Madonna, there's Cher. And, the way she's going, it's entirely possible that after Madonna, there'll be Cher as, despite being well into her septuagenarian years, the singing legend shows no signs of slowing down. However, it seems that aging has slowed down for the 77-year-old, with her flawless skin and chiseled features. But what about when the makeup's off? What does the bare-faced Cher look like?

The life and career of Cher are as colorful as her boho outfits. Her Instagram is filled with glam pics from her tours and photoshoots where she's decked out in sequins and lace. Her makeup is always perfectly on point, and Cher's hair is thick, glossy, and flowing. Still, she works hard to turn back time. Cher ran through her beauty regime in an interview with British Vogue. She said the first thing she does when she wakes up is drink lots of water and meditate. She always eats healthily and exercises regularly.

Cher is big on facial massages, which help rid her face of fluid, and when she remembers, Cher uses a special clay face mask created by her former makeup artist. "When you first take it off, you look strange — you have to wait for your face to unwrinkle," she said. Wrinkles? Cher? Surely not! Well, what about underneath her makeup? Does she look as good without the war paint as with it, or do the pesky wrinkles play a starring role?