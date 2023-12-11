The Fallout Between Donald Trump And Kayleigh McEnany Explained

It doesn't take much to go from a golden child to public enemy number one in Donald Trump's world. Kayleigh McEnany discovered that after hanging up her White House press secretary boots earned her a sneering nickname and a place on the former POTUS' hit list.

It was a meteoric fall from grace. In August 2020 McEnany and Donald were making sweet, sweet headlines together. McEnany's RNC speech had everybody talking about their relationship as she extolled the virtues of her new boss' warm and fuzzy side. McEnany revealed she had tested positive for the BRCAII genetic mutation at 21 and, to eliminate her risk of cancer, underwent a double mastectomy. Showing how tender and caring Donald is, McEnany recalled how Ivanka Trump reached out to her post-surgery, followed by the great man himself.

"Days later, as I recovered, my phone rang. It was President Trump calling to check on me," McEnany shared. "I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world caring about me. Though I didn't personally know the president at the time, I know him well now. I can tell you that this president loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions, and supports working moms." Fact check: Trump's administration fought to end the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which would have also ended medical coverage of preexisting conditions, per Mother Jones. Still, McEnany would soon learn that telling whoppers often results in backlash, especially when they're in Donald Trump's name.