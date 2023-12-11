Strange Things About Nelly And Ashanti's Relationship

The following article includes brief references to sexual assault allegations.

We've all witnessed those on-again, off-again celebrity romances that continue to keep fans guessing. Did they split up? Are they back together? Is it just a case of former flames who remained friendly, or has the relationship been rekindled — again?

Still, it's arguable that no celeb couple has embodied this narrative more effectively than Nelly and Ashanti, whose are-they-or-aren't-they romantic odyssey has been going on for two decades and counting. With more recent confirmation, as of late 2023, that the two are indeed a couple again — after a full decade apart — there's no denying that the 20 years leading up to this romantic reunion have been bumpy ones. "A few years ago, Ashanti never would've imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they're enjoying spending time together," a source told Us Weekly of the pair's recoupling. "They don't want to rush anything." News of their reconciliation, in fact, was followed by a report that they were expecting their first child together.

And as for whether they'll stay together this time ... well, based on their past history, would anyone really want to make that bet? In fact, throughout their rollercoaster ride of a relationship, there have been plenty of moments that have raised both eyebrows and questions, including head-scratching statements and situations that have only made fans more curious about what's actually been going on with these two. To find out even more, let's take a look at some of the stranger things about Nelly and Ashanti's relationship.