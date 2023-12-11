Eric Stonestreet's Bizarre Today Show Appearance Turns Heads

Eric Stonestreet is raising eyebrows after his appearance on the "Today with Hoda and Jenna" show. The actor's behavior on the show had people questioning whether his health was okay.

Stonestreet is best known for playing Cameron Tucker on "Modern Family," and in the past, he's shared health updates with the public. In September 2023, the actor opened up about how his family has suffered from geographic atrophy, an age-related eye disease that causes vision loss, which Stonestreet revealed he was more prone to, per Astellas. He shared, "Knowing that GA runs in the family is why I am proactive about seeing my doctor for regular eye exams, and my mom regularly visits her eye doctor to stay on top of her AMD." Stonestreet obviously knows the importance of keeping up with health issues, which are bound to come with age. However, the actor has had a positive mindset when it comes to aging and health.

Even though he does experience pain with age, Stonestreet does his best to take on life. He shared with Prevention, "Everyone talks about waking up and there's something that hurts, and I can't say that I'm not experiencing that and I don't enjoy that. [But for the most part] I try to attack life with the vigor that I've always had." The actor seems unstoppable, but his latest appearance is making people wonder whether he is hiding too much of his pain.