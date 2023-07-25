The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Modern Family

Like the Tanners, the Addams family, or the Brady bunch, the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker-Delgado clan is a family that we, as viewers, have traversed a lot of life with. The characters burst onto screens in 2009, and the mockumentary-style sitcom was an immediate hit. "Modern Family"'s three central couples and their family units made for hilarious — and heartwarming — viewing. The show even made history with Mitchell's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam's (Eric Stonestreet) storyline, serving as the first American series to depict both a proposal and a wedding between two gay main characters. And, over the course of 11 seasons, several more relationships unfolded, including Haley's (Sarah Highland) on-again-off-again romance with Dylan (Reid Ewing) that eventually ended in marriage.

But what about the cast's romantic lives off the screen? Well, Hyland certainly got her fairy tale ending like Hayley; and Ferguson and Stonestreet both have happy proposal stories, though not with each other. Younger cast members like Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez are single (as of July 2023), although Gould was romantically linked to Joey King and Australian model Hannah Glasby during his time on the show.

Other "Modern Family" stars like Ty Burrell and Benjamin Bratt have both been happily married since long before filming the series. However, there have also been a few bumps along the way for a couple of cast members who have boarded trains to splitsville. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the real-life partners of the cast of "Modern Family."