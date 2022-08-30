Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wasn't Sarah Hyland's First Choice To Officiate Her Wedding

You'll probably know by now that the "Modern Family" gang had a reunion of epic proportions when Sarah Hyland married Bachelor Nation alumni Wells Adams on August 20. Plenty of Hyland's former co-stars were on hand to celebrate, including Sofia Vergara (who was sans her husband, Joe Manganiello), Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who actually officiated the whole ceremony for his on-screen niece. The gang shared plenty of sweet photos from the ceremony too, including Vergara who posted plenty of snaps with her former co-stars from the hit ABC sitcom to Instagram.

It turns out though that Tyler Ferguson actually landed himself a very important role in the big day — officiant! "I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding. What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams," Tyler Ferguson wrote on Instagram alongside a stunning photo from the ceremony. "I couldn't be happier for you love bugs. I also do Bar Mitzvahs," he teased. But it was actually another "Modern Family" star the happy couple originally had their hearts set on officiating their big day.