Why Sofia Vergara Went To Sarah Hyland's Wedding Without Joe Manganiello
It was an epic Pritchett/Dunphy reunion on August 20 as Sarah Hyland finally married Wells Adams. The former "Modern Family" star had plenty of her former co-stars by her side to celebrate her big day with "The Bachelorette" alum, as plenty shared snaps of their time together on Instagram. Mitchell actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, posted an adorable photo of him and his husband as he received a big hug from Luke star Nolan Gould while posing alongside Ariel Winter, who played Alex. Clair actor Julie Bowen was also on hand, sharing a snap to Instagram of herself with Tyler Ferguson, Gould, and producer Rachael Field.
Also on hand to send off Hyland into married bliss? Gloria actor Sofia Vergara, who took to Instagram to share various photos from Hyland's summer celeb-filled wedding as she stunned in a strapless black and white floral gown. The "America's Got Talent" judge shared one upload showing her posing with Senior Vice President of Casting at Twentieth Century Fox, Stephanie Levinson, and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, another of herself smiling with Ferguson, and Mikita, and a third upload that showed her with the couple and Gould in a photo booth. One famous face missing from all her wedding uploads, though? Her husband, Joe Manganiello. So, where was the "Magic Mike" star while his wife was all dressed up with her former co-stars?
Joe Manganiello skipped Sarah Hyland's wedding to work
Don't go thinking there's trouble in paradise for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, as he had a very good reason for skipping out on Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding; Work! A source dished on his absence to Us Weekly, claiming Manganiello's work schedule was just too busy for him to be able to attend.
We're guessing the star would have been by his love's side if he could, as the two have proven they're still very much in love after tying the knot themselves in 2015. Manganiello gushed about his wife on Instagram on July 10 with a series of sweet photos for her birthday. The actor shared several super cute photos, including some of the two laughing and dancing together over the years, writing in the caption, "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much." Vergara herself also proved just how happy she and her man still are on her own Instagram around a month later on August 11, sharing a throwback video of herself filming Manganiello while trying to trick him into thinking she was taking a photo. The star wasn't fooling her man, though, and he jokingly refused to pose while also calling her bluff about if she'd actually post the video to social media. "#tbt no trust," she jokingly wrote in the caption.
Never change, guys. Never change.