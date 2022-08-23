Why Sofia Vergara Went To Sarah Hyland's Wedding Without Joe Manganiello

It was an epic Pritchett/Dunphy reunion on August 20 as Sarah Hyland finally married Wells Adams. The former "Modern Family" star had plenty of her former co-stars by her side to celebrate her big day with "The Bachelorette" alum, as plenty shared snaps of their time together on Instagram. Mitchell actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, posted an adorable photo of him and his husband as he received a big hug from Luke star Nolan Gould while posing alongside Ariel Winter, who played Alex. Clair actor Julie Bowen was also on hand, sharing a snap to Instagram of herself with Tyler Ferguson, Gould, and producer Rachael Field.

Also on hand to send off Hyland into married bliss? Gloria actor Sofia Vergara, who took to Instagram to share various photos from Hyland's summer celeb-filled wedding as she stunned in a strapless black and white floral gown. The "America's Got Talent" judge shared one upload showing her posing with Senior Vice President of Casting at Twentieth Century Fox, Stephanie Levinson, and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, another of herself smiling with Ferguson, and Mikita, and a third upload that showed her with the couple and Gould in a photo booth. One famous face missing from all her wedding uploads, though? Her husband, Joe Manganiello. So, where was the "Magic Mike" star while his wife was all dressed up with her former co-stars?