Sofía Vergara Can't Stop Gushing Over Joe Manganiello
What happens when two of the hottest stars in Hollywood join forces and get married? Pure magic! Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are among the most attractive pairs in the industry, and fans love watching their relationship play out on social media and in the press. According to Brides, the couple first laid eyes on one another in May 2014. At the time, Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb, but they broke off their engagement, and Vergara and Manganiello got together.
The pair's relationship moved at warp-speed, with Manganiello proposing six months after they began dating. Then, the couple walked down the aisle in November 2015 in a lavish ceremony. In 2018, Manganiello spoke with Cigar Aficionado about his marriage and how much it means to him. "The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much," he told the outlet. "There's nobody I'd rather spend time with. She was it for me." Stop, you're making us blush! "It's such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways," he added. "Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I'd get this right."
This past November, the couple celebrated their anniversary, and Vergara made sure to celebrate with a series of wedding photos. "Feliz Aniversario mi amor ! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!" she gushed in the caption. So what did they do for Manganiello's birthday?
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate his birthday with dinner
In late December, celebrations were in order for Joe Manganiello on his birthday. It comes as no surprise that Sofía Vergara took to her page to celebrate the occasion. The actor shared a photo of herself and her hubby sitting at a table and having a good time. Vergara wrapped her arm around Manganiello's neck and tilted her head as she looked to her right. Manganiello also wore a smile on his face, sporting his signature scruff and a black t-shirt. Fittingly, there was a birthday cake on the table in front of them with a few lit candles.
"Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! I love you so much!!!," Vergara captioned the post, adding a series of birthday cake and balloon emoji. Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to wish the "Magic Mike" actor the best on his special day. "Happy Birthday! I hope you have a great day today, and the year ahead is full of many blessings," one follower commented. "Happy bday from one Capricorn to another," a second fan chimed in.
Shortly after her first post, the "Modern Family" star shared another adorable photo on her man's birthday to show fans how they were celebrating. "Bday dinner," she wrote, adding an image of Manganiello kissing the top of her head. The celebration comes just days after the two cozied up in front of a tree on Christmas. How freaking cute!