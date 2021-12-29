Sofía Vergara Can't Stop Gushing Over Joe Manganiello

What happens when two of the hottest stars in Hollywood join forces and get married? Pure magic! Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are among the most attractive pairs in the industry, and fans love watching their relationship play out on social media and in the press. According to Brides, the couple first laid eyes on one another in May 2014. At the time, Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb, but they broke off their engagement, and Vergara and Manganiello got together.

The pair's relationship moved at warp-speed, with Manganiello proposing six months after they began dating. Then, the couple walked down the aisle in November 2015 in a lavish ceremony. In 2018, Manganiello spoke with Cigar Aficionado about his marriage and how much it means to him. "The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much," he told the outlet. "There's nobody I'd rather spend time with. She was it for me." Stop, you're making us blush! "It's such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways," he added. "Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I'd get this right."

This past November, the couple celebrated their anniversary, and Vergara made sure to celebrate with a series of wedding photos. "​​Feliz Aniversario mi amor ! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!" she gushed in the caption. So what did they do for Manganiello's birthday?