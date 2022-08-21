Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Have Exciting Relationship News To Share

On August 8, Sarah Hyland teased to her fans the possibility that her engagement to her fiancé Wells Adams would finally take a big step with an Instagram post of the two of them, in black-and-white, in a California field. "2 years of would be marriage bliss," Hyland wrote. "I Love You to Pluto and Back. Let's make it official already."

Now, two weeks later, it appears as though it has become official as the happy couple have officially wed, per People. According to Metro, the wedding took place at a California vineyard over the weekend and was well-documented by Hyland on her Snapchat, as well as on the Instagram page of Hyland's "Modern Family" co-star Sofia Vergara who attended as a guest. Also at the ceremony were several of Hyland's other "Modern Family" co-stars, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould.

When it comes to taking her now-husband's last name, Hyland has not yet decided. While she is not inclined to do so, she also saw a certain appeal to it. "I do like being called 'Mrs. Adams' when we're on vacation and stuff," Hyland told E! News in July, "and if the reservation's under his name, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm so cute.' But I don't know. Haven't decided on it."

Congrats to the happy couple!