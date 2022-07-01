Sarah Hyland's Unexpected Career Move Is Sparking Buzz

While fans fell in love with Sarah Hyland as the spunky and hilarious Hailey Dunphy on "Modern Family," former "Bachelor" Nation star Wells Adams fell for Hyland after meeting her on Twitter in 2017, per Brides. The "Modern Family" star confessed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she and Adams had "tweeted each other because I thought he was funny," and he was a fan of her show. After some flirting over social media, Adams suggested they meet for dinner the next time he was in town from his home in Nashville.

But as their romance heated up, the beloved actor's health went downhill. The "Modern Family" star was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia, got a kidney transplant in 2012, and then had to get a second kidney transplant. But Hyland's illness only made the couple closer, and she told Self that Adams had seen her at her "worst." Hyland explained, "He was there through all of that ... I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

Adams moved to Los Angeles in 2018, and the couple got engaged after Adams' romantic beach proposal a year later. True love is great medicine! In 2019, Hyland told Entertainment Tonight that she was doing "really well." With the star head over heels for her reality dating show fiancé, Hyland's latest career move is an unexpected perfect fit.