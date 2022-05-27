Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Family Is About To Get Bigger

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is most well known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett in the hit show "Modern Family." According to IMDb, the series ran from 2009 through 2020, and the series quite literally launched Ferguson into superstardom while making him a household name. On the show, Ferguson and his partner, Cam Tucker, adopted a daughter named Lily, and it was fun to see that family dynamic play out.

In real life, Ferguson is married to Justin Mikita. "I was taken by how handsome he was and how sweet," Ferguson told Variety about their first meeting in a locker room. "I started asking questions about him, and I think he was sort of thrown off by that and ran away from me." The two kept in touch and connected later, and the rest is history. According to Us Weekly, the pair tied the knot in 2013 in Manhattan. Several celebs were in attendance at the event, including some of Ferguson's "Modern Family" co-stars like Julie Bowen.

The couple waited for a little while to expand their family, but they welcomed their first son Beckett the same year the show ended. Ferguson announced the news on Instagram on July 20, 2020. "7 years ago today I married you. Two weeks ago I got to see you become a dad," he wrote while sending anniversary wishes to Mikita. "Beckett is so lucky to have you, and so am I," he added. Now, he's sharing another big announcement with fans.